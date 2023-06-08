Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 34,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.