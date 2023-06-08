Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Bank of America

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.54.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.