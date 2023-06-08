Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWXGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

