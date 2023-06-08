Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 278,398 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $11,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 1.7 %

Avangrid stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.