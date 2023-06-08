Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Aviat Networks worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 168,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 136,584 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

AVNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.