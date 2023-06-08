AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.29% of AXT worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in AXT by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.05. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

