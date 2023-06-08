B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
B2Gold Company Profile
