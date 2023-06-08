B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

