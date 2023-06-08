Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Bank First worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bank First by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $87.81 on Thursday. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

