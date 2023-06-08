Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 14,358 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $43,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,509.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

NYSE AYI opened at $165.09 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

