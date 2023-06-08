Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 14,624 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $45,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $230.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.91. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

