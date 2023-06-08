Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,759 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $48,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $176.80.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

