Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 87,006 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $42,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.41 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

