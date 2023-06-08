Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

