Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $46,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.