Bank of America Corp DE Buys 394,448 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

