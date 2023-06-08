Bank of America Corp DE Buys 85,627 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $46,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $27.53 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.