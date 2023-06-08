Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $47,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,504,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.