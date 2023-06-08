Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $966.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.