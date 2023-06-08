Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $47,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

