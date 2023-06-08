Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cognex were worth $44,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

