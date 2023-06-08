Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

