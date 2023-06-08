Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $45,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 318,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 388,153 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

