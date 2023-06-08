Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,038,000.

JPUS opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

