Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.45 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $7,257,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

