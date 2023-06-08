Bank of America Corp DE Has $43.40 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 177,896 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FNB opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

