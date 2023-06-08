Bank of America Corp DE Has $43.78 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

