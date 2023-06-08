Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.58 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Timken were worth $44,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Timken by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

