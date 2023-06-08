Bank of America Corp DE Has $46.15 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $46,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

