Bank of America Corp DE Has $47.29 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $47,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $141.10 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.