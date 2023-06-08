Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $42,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Stock Performance
Shares of HRB stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
Insider Activity at H&R Block
In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.