Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $42,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.