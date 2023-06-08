Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $46,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 539,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 292,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after buying an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

