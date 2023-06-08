Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

