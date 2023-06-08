Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $43,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $246.01 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

