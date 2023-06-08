Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $47,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OPCH stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

