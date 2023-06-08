Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $42,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,650,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.