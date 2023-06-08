Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,019,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 2.2 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

BCSF opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Further Reading

