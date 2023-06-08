Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 25,266 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $43,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,557,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.