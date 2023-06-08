Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 606,077 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $46,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 196,604 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 631,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 652,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 588,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

