Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $42,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $118.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

