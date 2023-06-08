Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $46,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,313,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after buying an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

