Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,522,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

