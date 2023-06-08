Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $43,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

