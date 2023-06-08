Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $45,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NYSE DINO opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

