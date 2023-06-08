Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $44,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $842,490. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

