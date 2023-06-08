Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 781,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $47,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $35,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SK Telecom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 762,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKM. Nomura lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

