Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,776 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $43,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,918,121. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

