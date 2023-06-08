Bank of America Corp DE Sells 319,460 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.4 %

FormFactor Profile

FORM stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.