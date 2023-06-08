Bank of America Corp DE Sells 633,803 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,387,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KE were worth $47,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 247.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

