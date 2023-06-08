Bank of America Corp DE Sells 70,478 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.52 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.35 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

