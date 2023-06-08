Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,415 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $48,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

